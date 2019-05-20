× Food trucks, concerts highlight Athens Main Street’s Fridays After Five

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Main Street is encouraging families to get the summer started with local shopping, food, and concerts.

Fridays After Five provides ample opportunities for locals and tourists alike to dine, shop, and enjoy entertainment in Downtown Athens.

On select Fridays through August, local businesses will remain open until 8 p.m.

Each Fridays After Five is themed, and this Friday, May 24, is centered around food.

Rita’s Italian Ice and A Thyme for All Seasons Cajun will bring their food trucks, with others stopping by the event as well.

The Kid’s Booth has expanded to multiple locations, with opportunities for the youngsters to make crafts related to food.

The event will once again coincide with the Summer Concert Series, hosted by Athens-Limestone County Tourism.

Trippin’ Dixie, a band from Huntsville, will rock the square from 7-9 p.m. on Friday.

Vendors participating include:

Bennett’s Clothing: Drawing for $25 Bennett’s Gift card with purchase

CEI Bookstore: $5 Friday deals (selected books and items) and 25% storewide after 5

Crawford’s Gifts: $10 off any Lizzy James necklace/bracelet and 10% of boutique clothes

Epiphany’s: 20% off storewide

Lucia’s: $4.99 Margaritas

Pulse Boutique: 20% off boutique items, 10% off medical uniforms

Rita’s Ice: Italian ice and custard

Terranova’s: Drawing for $25 gift card

TH Food Services: “A Thyme for all Seasons” all things Cajun

Trinity’s: all food items will be 20% off during Fridays After Five

UG White: Buy one pound of chocolate, get the ¼ lb. free

For more information on future events, visit the Fridays After Five Facebook page.