Auburn Police announce identity of officers killed, injured in Monday morning shooting
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Police have identified the officers involved in Monday morning’s shooting.
Police said William Buechner, a 13 year veteran of the force, was killed.
Officer Webb Sistrunk, an eight-year veteran, was seriously injured. Authorities said he was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus and is in satisfactory condition.
Officer Evan Elliott, who has been with the Police Division since 2018, was treated for his injuries and released.
According to a tweet from Eagle Eye TV, Auburn’s campus TV station, Mayor Ron Anders said he was “sorry that we have lost an officer in the line of duty.”
The District Attorney added Wilkes will appear before a judge sometime in the next few days and is not entitled to bond.