Auburn Police announce identity of officers killed, injured in Monday morning shooting

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Police have identified the officers involved in Monday morning’s shooting.

Police said William Buechner, a 13 year veteran of the force, was killed.

Officer Webb Sistrunk, an eight-year veteran, was seriously injured. Authorities said he was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus and is in satisfactory condition.

Officer Evan Elliott, who has been with the Police Division since 2018, was treated for his injuries and released.

Mayor Ron Anders: “We’re very sorry that we have lost an officer in the line of duty. We are here with you, we will not leave you, and we will stand beside you as you get through this.” — Eagle Eye TV (@EagleEyeTV) May 20, 2019

According to a tweet from Eagle Eye TV, Auburn’s campus TV station, Mayor Ron Anders said he was “sorry that we have lost an officer in the line of duty.”

District Attorney says Wilkes will appear before a judge in the next day or two. He is not entitled to a bond. — Eagle Eye TV (@EagleEyeTV) May 20, 2019

The District Attorney added Wilkes will appear before a judge sometime in the next few days and is not entitled to bond.

Auburn Police confirm officer William Buechner was killed in the shooting. pic.twitter.com/GmiGYG5yGz — Eagle Eye TV (@EagleEyeTV) May 20, 2019

Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott were injured. Elliott has already been released from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/sahwnrVCpm — Eagle Eye TV (@EagleEyeTV) May 20, 2019