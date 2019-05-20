Army Corps of Engineers offering tours of Guntersville Dam
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Army Corps of Engineers will offer tours of the Guntersville Dam in July.
The tours will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.
Visitors need to sign up online, and for those over 18, provide their full name, address, phone number, driver’s license, and state of issue.
No backpacks or purses will be allowed on the tour, and visitors must wear tennis shoes.
For a full list of tour rules and to sign up, click here.
34.433784 -86.395264