Army Corps of Engineers offering tours of Guntersville Dam

Posted 10:54 am, May 20, 2019, by

Guntersville Dam from Sky19's view

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Army Corps of Engineers will offer tours of the Guntersville Dam in July.

The tours will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.

Visitors need to sign up online, and for those over 18, provide their full name, address, phone number, driver’s license, and state of issue.

No backpacks or purses will be allowed on the tour, and visitors must wear tennis shoes.

For a full list of tour rules and to sign up, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.