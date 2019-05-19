The pregnant woman who was brutally murdered in Chicago will be laid to rest Saturday

(CNN) — Funeral arrangements have been made for 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine months pregnant when she was killed and had her unborn baby cut from her womb.

Visitation will take place over three days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — this week at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney, Illinois.

The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at the funeral home. Ochoa-Lopez will be laid to rest in the Mount Auburn Memorial Park.

The young woman vanished April 23 after appealing to mothers on a Facebook group for baby items. The woman who responded, Clarisa Figueroa, lured Ochoa-Lopez twice to her home, and the second time strangled her with a cable with help from her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa.

The two were arrested this week and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, 40, was charged with concealing the death of a person and concealing a homicidal death.

After allegedly killing Ochoa-Lopez, Clarisa Figueroa pretended the baby was hers and intended on raising him as her own after her son died last year, authorities said.

The baby boy is hospitalized in grave condition and is on life support, Chicago police said Friday.

Husband’s heartbreaking words

Ochoa-Lopez’s distraught husband said the situation is unbelievable.

Earlier this week, he told reporters “this is very hard to go through.”

“It’s very painful,” Yovani Lopez said. “Very painful to see your wife, with whom you lived with for four years … with her eyes closed.”

He said he didn’t know why “those horrible people did this.”

“She didn’t do anything to them, she was a good person,” he said. “Knowing she had a family, a 3-year-old son. I can’t believe it.”