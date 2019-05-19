× Nebraska student graduates years after being told he wouldn’t leave the hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Matthew Brewster graduated from Creighton University Saturday, but in 2012 he and his family thought that may never happen.

On December 5th, 2012 Matthew suffered from a potentially fatal brain bleed.

He was flown to an ICU three hours from his home and spent 60 days in the hospital.

Matthew’s mom, Shannon Brewster, tells FOX 42 “each of those days was literally a day in which the medical odds said he would die and if he did live, he would require 24/7 care.”

Shannon says Matthew had to relearn how to eat, sit, walk and speak.

Matthew writes in a personal essay shared with FOX 42:

“Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2010: I am an honor roll junior in high school, a nationally ranked fencer, a person on track to learn and compete at a top university in just 18 months.

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012: I am in a neuro-ICU with more tubes and wires in my body than can be counted in one glance and, in the assessment of one of the world’s leading neurosurgeons, I will not be leaving the hospital alive.

What a difference 24 hours can make.”

Matthew says “my journey since that Wednesday morning has not been the one I would have chosen, but it is my journey and I intend to face it with strength and commitment.”