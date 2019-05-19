× President Trump tweets that he favors exceptions to abortion bans

(CNN) — President Donald Trump favors exceptions in abortion bans, he tweeted Saturday night.

“As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions – Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother – the same position taken by Ronald Reagan,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s position is different than one taken by Alabama Republicans, who passed a near-total ban on the procedure. It allows exceptions only “to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother,” for ectopic pregnancy and if the “unborn child has a lethal anomaly.”

Democrats tried to exempt rape and incest victims, but the motion failed.

In signing the measure into law, Gov. Kay Ivey said it might be unenforceable, but it is aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade. That’s the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Other states have passed anti-abortion bills in recent weeks. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp this month signed into law the so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill. It generally would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can happen as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.