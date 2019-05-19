Near Record Heat Expected This Week

It’s already feeling like summertime here in Alabama and the heat is only going to intensify in the coming days!

Monday will be one of the coolest days of the week, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. By midweek a weather pattern more typical of mid-summer will set up, as a large ridge of high pressure builds in from the south. High pressure ridges often form ‘domes’ of heat, in part by blocking widespread rainfall and thus allowing southern air to warm up without restraint.

While we usually hit 90°F a few times in May, it’s not as usual to see a week long stretch of that kind of heat this early. Huntsville International has only recorded 4 instances during the month of May in which the high temperature topped 90°F for 7 or more days in a row: May of 1944, 1962, 1998, and 2012. We’ll likely be adding the year 2019 to that list soon!

Highs will climb into the low-to-mid 90s from Wednesday through next weekend. That will put us just shy of records; record high temperatures for Huntsville through next week are at or above 94°F.

Of course, with rising humidity it’s going to feel hotter than what the thermometer actually shows. Heat indices will range from the mid 90s to near 100 Thursday-Sunday.

Heat Safety: With summer heat arriving a little early this year, now is a good time for a brief refresher on heat safety! Here are just a few quick tips to help prevent overheating:

Wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid outdoor work during the hottest part of the day (1PM-5PM)

Take breaks from the heat regularly

Stay Hydrated

Summer heat brings summer storms: High pressure largely knocks down our chance of rain and storms, keeping drier conditions in place. During the summer though the paring of thick humidity and high heat can produce a few isolated downpours each afternoon from 2PM-6PM. That’s why we’ll keep a 10% chance of rain on the forecast for each afternoon this coming week.

These storms are the kind that develop quickly, drop heavy rain over a community for 30-60 minutes, and then dissipate just as fast. That means most of us will get through the week dry, but the few neighborhoods that do receive rain will get it in brief and heavy downpours.

