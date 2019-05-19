LIVE BLOG: ‘My Body, My Choice’ rally in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is covering the ‘My Body, My Choice’ rally in Huntsville.

Megan Eller created the event to give the Tennessee Valley a place to rally against the Abortion bill Governor Ivey recently signed into law.

“It was originally created to go in solidarity with the march that was happening in Montgomery. The protest against the recent events of this week and that’s how it started, and now it’s just grown beyond where we ever imagined,” said Eller.

“This is a peaceful gathering no matter what your opinions are and why you’re choosing to be here… that we can accept each other’s beliefs at this moment and just gather in peace and be respectful of one another,” said Eller.

Another rally is being held in Florence Sunday afternoon outside the post office.

The March For Reproductive Freedom: Sister Rally In The Shoals will start at 4 p.m. In a Facebook event, the organizers said the rally will occur at the same time as the rally in Montgomery.

Five people were slated to speak, but the Facebook event said more were expected to talk.

