Hear what women from Alabama had to say about the most restrictive abortion ban in the country

Alabama was the talk of the nation last week as the most restrictive abortion ban in the country became law.
But, missing from many of those conversations were the voices of women from the state.
Our news partners at AL.com and The Huntsville Times asked them to share their opinions on being a woman in Alabama. Over 200 people responded in less than 24 hours. Many chose to write about the new law, and others chose to speak more broadly about their experiences and perspectives.
AL.com reporters spent Sunday urging readers around the state to take a look at the different perspectives on the issue.
You can view those responses by clicking here.