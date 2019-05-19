Hear what women from Alabama had to say about the most restrictive abortion ban in the country

Alabama was the talk of the nation last week as the most restrictive abortion ban in the country became law.

But, missing from many of those conversations were the voices of women from the state.

Our news partners at AL.com and The Huntsville Times asked them to share their opinions on being a woman in Alabama. Over 200 people responded in less than 24 hours. Many chose to write about the new law, and others chose to speak more broadly about their experiences and perspectives.

I urge you to give this project by @reckonalabama and @aldotcom a look. This is something different, something outside the box from journalism done anywhere else in the country. This is not fake news, these are the voices of 200 women in Alabama. https://t.co/uTotzQQINt — Paul Gattis (@paul_gattis) May 19, 2019

AL.com reporters spent Sunday urging readers around the state to take a look at the different perspectives on the issue.

You can view those responses by clicking here.