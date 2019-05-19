× Child dies in Jackson County ATV wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies in Jackson County say a 12-year-old is dead after an All Terrain Vehicle wreck this weekend.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said authorities were called sometime Saturday morning. They learned a family was visiting a cabin when one of the family members found the child, whose name is not being released, wrecked on the ATV he had been riding.

Harnen said it happened near Hollytree near Alabama Highway 65 around County Road 4.

Medical crews tried to resuscitate the boy and took him to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

