Two arrested for outstanding warrants in Somerville Friday morning

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Friday morning in Somerville.

According to a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office arrested Britney Lashae Ball, 32, and Shawn Gehard Holder, 38.

Ball was taken to the Cullman County Jail and booked on charges of chemical endangerment of a child and manslaughter. She is being held without bond.

Holder was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a misdemeanor traffic warrant from Priceville Police. His bond has not yet been set.