Seasonal Blue Moon To Rise May 18th

May’s full moon is often called the Flower Moon, and this year it can also be called a blue moon!

You’re probably familiar with the common definition of a blue moon – the second full moon in a month. You might not be as familiar with the more traditional definition though, which states a full moon is the third of four full moons in one season.

Both definitions involve having one ‘extra’ full moon. One full season typically spans about 3 months, and usually has three full moons. This spring though, which runs March 20th – June 21st, will have 4 full moons. The third of the four full moons is called the blue moon. That third full moon occurs this Saturday, May 18th!

Viewing for May’s Flower Blue Moon is looking good for Saturday night! The moon will begin rising just after sunset around 7:40 PM, at which point skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll keep a few clouds around throughout the night, but there should be plenty of breaks in the clouds to see the full moon.

It’s going to feel more like a summer evening than a spring evening! Temperatures will be in the 80s for much of the evening, before gradually falling into the 70s after sunset.