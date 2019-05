MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Rescue Squad removed a vehicle from the Tennessee River near the Hospitality Park on Hwy-31 North Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, Decatur Police located a vehicle in the water quickly made sure no one was in the vehicle. When a wrecker arrived, rescue squad divers helped the wrecker attach a tow cable to the vehicle and recover the vehicle.

Decatur Police continues their investigation.