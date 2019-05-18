Limited Severe Storm Threat Sunday: What To Expect

A strong storm system will pull a cold front into Alabama on Sunday, bringing a batch of heavy downpours and storms with it. This is the same front that brought widespread severe weather over parts of Arkansas and Louisiana on Saturday; what is left of those storms is what moves in on Sunday.

From 6AM-12PM our atmosphere will be too stable to support widespread storms. Instead, we’ll just get some disorganized areas of rain with embedded thunderstorms over Northwest Alabama and South Tennessee.

From 12PM through the afternoon, daytime heating will provide more ‘fuel’ for storms. That will offer enough instability for a few strong to severe storms to be possible over western Alabama, mainly between 12PM-6PM. Any storms that are able to strengthen during this period could produce heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts, and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end MARGINAL risk of severe storms on Sunday:

Keep in mind the definition of a marginal risk: severe storms are possible, but would be limited in intensity, duration, and coverage.

Once we lose daytime heating the storms will weaken again, leaving leftover areas of rain and thunder through the remainder of Sunday evening.

Areas of rain will linger through Monday as well, keeping our high temperatures in the mid 80s to start the work week.