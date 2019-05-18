Child injured during shooting on Tucker Drive in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tucker Drive off of Mastin Lake Road.
HEMSI emergency crews say there is one juvenile victim, who is being transported by personal vehicle, to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.
Police detained a juvenile suspect at the scene and the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
34.767991 -86.625752