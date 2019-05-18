Controlling Cancer Conference comes to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A new Huntsville conference is hoping to share strategies for reducing the risk of cancer, lower recurrence rates, and ease pain. They will share evidence-based lifestyle strategies to help deal with cancer at Huntsville's Controlling Cancer Conference.

Attendees will learn a natural approach to ease the pain of cancer. The conference will focus on breast and prostate cancers, although other cancers will be highlighted as well. The conference will also share an amazing story of a breast cancer conqueror presented in a unique and inspiring way.

The conference is Saturday, May 18th from 3:00pm - 6:00pm. The conference is located at the Springhill Suites by Marriott at 745 Constellation Drive, Huntsville, AL 35801.