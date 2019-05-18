× Col. John Kuenzli explains the many roles of Army Materiel Command

Col. John Kuenzli has been working as an Army Logistician for several years, and he knows quite a bit about the roles of Army Materiel Command.

“So an Army Logistician can really do anything in terms of maintenance support, supply support, transportation support, sometimes some medical health administrative support as we bring doctors and nurses to field medical units, and we really become trained and skilled at handling multiple commodities and balancing against multiple requirements.”

You can watch our full interview with Col. Kuenzli below: