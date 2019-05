Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Bob Jones baseball team fell just one run short in the 7A state championship series falling to McGill-Toolen 7-6 in game three.

Despite coming back with the runner up trophy, the Patriots still had a historic post-season run, making it to the state title for just the second time in program history and the first since 2001.

Congrats to the Patriots on a great season!