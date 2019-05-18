12-year-old Missouri boy donates 1,000 books to fire-damaged school

Kansas City (KSHB) — A Kansas City, Missouri, boy with autism organized a drive to help donate 1,000 books to Orrick Elementary School, which caught fire in March.

But the good deed turned into a life lesson for Jasyn Sanders.

“You know how people donate money to the homeless, you know how toys are donated to kids that don’t have toys? I was thinking, ‘Hey, let’s donate some books,'” Jasyn said.

His mother, Kristy, grew up in Orrick, so when Jasyn heard about the fire he wanted to help.

“He had been down in the dumps and a couple things had happened,” Kristy said. “He surprises us every day.”

She posted about Jasyn’s efforts on Facebook.

Within three weeks, the family had dozens of garbage bags filled with books, including many from the Mid-Continent Public Library and Frontier STEM High School, where Jasyn’s dad works.

While the books will help students in Orrick, Kristy said the donation helped Sanders realize he can do anything he wants.

“I want him to realize he’s bigger than what he is,” Kristy said. “He can do a lot by just saying good things and leaving the bad things out.”