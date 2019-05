× Vehicle overturns, one dead in Morgan County wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – One person was killed in a Morgan County wreck late Friday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to an overturned vehicle on Prince Road just before noon.

One person was killed and state troopers were investigating the incident.

Deputies have responded to a wreck on Prince Rd with over turned vehicle. Coroner is on scene and confirmed 1 fatality. State Trooper has arrived and is currently investigating accident pic.twitter.com/a1mOHi1xfc — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) May 17, 2019