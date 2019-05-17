× Take home a furry friend for free Saturday at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Have you ever wanted to help pets find forever homes? You’ve got a chance this weekend!

Huntsville Animal Services said the shelter is still at capacity, and dozens of homeless dogs and cats are looking for forever homes.

Because of this, the shelter is making most animals available for free adoptions on Saturday, May 18.

The adoption package included spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations (including rabies), a microchip, city license, collar, and de-worming.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Monday and Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, visit the shelter’s website, Facebook page, or call the shelter at (256) 883-3782.