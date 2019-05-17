× Special Needs Rodeo held in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office recently held its 17th Annual Special Needs Rodeo.

Over 500 children and adults with special needs attended the event. Participants were able to go horseback riding, enjoy karaoke, and this year the sheriff’s office rolled out a new attraction, a mechanical bull.

“It’s one of our favorite events of rodeo week and really of the whole year, because it gives us a unique opportunity to not only showcase these kids but give them a chance to get out and do some things that they wouldn’t normally get to do,” said Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.