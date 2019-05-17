North Alabama well represented in state softball tournament

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - If you needed any clarification on if high schools in the Tennessee Valley had good softball teams, look no further than the state tournament. North Alabama is well represented in this week's championship run, including several state championship winners.
