Missing Senior Alert issued out of Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Don Ramon McNabb.

Mr. McNabb is an 84-year-old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

McNabb was last seen wearing a red shirt, navy blue pants, black Sketchers shoes, and a University of Alabama ball cap in Grant, Alabama around 8:00 a.m. on May 17th.

McNabb is 5’10” and 134lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Don Ramon McNabb, please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034 or call 911.