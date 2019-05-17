Maryland official urges divesting from Alabama over abortion

Posted 6:07 am, May 17, 2019, by
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s comptroller says he’s urging the state’s pension system to divest itself from Alabama-based companies due to the state’s strictest-in-the-nation abortion ban.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Comptroller Peter Franchot said the law was “a malicious assault on the rights and protections of women everywhere.”

Franchot, a Democrat elected in a statewide vote, is the vice chairman of Maryland’s State Retirement and Pension System. He says he’s asking the system to undertake a review of all relationships the system has with businesses in Alabama.

He says that will include an inventory of assets that are invested in Alabama-based companies, as well as all investment managers, brokers, and consultants that are headquartered, or have regional offices, in the state.

He’s also asking that no system employees travel to Alabama.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.