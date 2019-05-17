Huntsville City Schools offers free meals this summer to all kids under 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville City Schools will once again offer a free Summer Feeding Program this year starting June 3,109 and ending July 19, 2019.

All children under the age of 18 in the Huntsville area can get a meal for breakfast and lunch this summer-- all for free!

“We know that children who eat nutritious meals do better throughout the school year, but we want to make sure that they’re being fed throughout the summer," said Donna West, a child nutrition supervisor.

The Summer Feeding Program serves meals at several schools and mobile sites throughout the summer months.

“It’s a great program for those of us with very busy lives," West said. "And to make sure that their children get a hot meal every day.”

The program isn’t just for kids going to Huntsville City Schools. It’s for anyone who needs a meal.

Parents can get a meal, too, for a fee of $2.50 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Summer Feed Van Schedule

Richard Showers Splash Pad Breakfast - 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Lunch - 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Brahan Springs Splash Pad No Breakfast Lunch - 12:15 p.m. - 1 p.m.



School Sites Serving from June 3 - June 28

All schools will serve breakfast from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted below.

School Sites Serving from June 3 - July 19

All schools will serve breakfast from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted below.