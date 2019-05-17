Heat…..Storms……Then More Heat Over the Next Seven Days!

Summer is still over a month away, but we get multiple tastes of it over the next seven days with strong thunderstorms in between! For Friday afternoon, highs reach the upper 80s to near 90. It will be even hotter on Saturday afternoon. Enjoy it because strong storms are likely by Sunday.

More high schools celebrate graduations this evening. Rain chances are 10% or less this evening. Here is the list for your Friday celebrations. For the complete list, click here.

Now the storms this weekend. Right now the greater chance of showers and storms will be late in the day on Sunday. It might be 3pm or later before storms rumble into the Shoals. Storms move eastward through the evening and weaken as they move toward Huntsville and Sand Mountain. Only leftover showers are expected into the overnight through Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has a *MARGINAL RISK* for severe storms for the Tennessee Valley late Sunday. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to Sunday.

Here is a look at the futurecast for late Sunday. We could have strong to severe storms move through the Shoals in the evening. This is the output for 5pm Sunday.

The rest of the period doesn’t look too concerning as the risk is much lower. After that, we are talking heat and lots of it!

Now the second round of heat. The first one is today into Saturday. The second wave arrives next week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday reach the lower 90s as a large high pressure ridge takes over the southeast. This will suppress our rain chances as well. That’s good news for more graduations coming up next week. With Memorial Day not far off, lots of people hit the road or head to the pool! The weather may stay above normal into the holiday weekend. Stay tuned!

