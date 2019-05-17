Fort Payne man arrested on child sex abuse charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. –  Police arrested a Fort Payne man on charges of sexual abuse and sodomy.

Fort Payne police said on May 9 they arrested Steven Charles Jokinen, 63, with warrants for second-degree sexual abuse and for first-degree sodomy. While in custody, authorities served Jokinen with eight additional warrants. Officials said Jokinen received seven additional charges of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12-years-old and another first-degree sodomy charge.

According to police, Jokinen knew the victims and there could be more charges.

Jokinen is being held with on $385,000.00 bond, according to the report. Authorities said more charges are possible.

