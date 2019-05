FLORENCE, Ala. – According to a social media post, the Florence Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Police say Dakota Nicolas Young was last seen in Florence on May 13 driving a blue Dodge Dakota truck. He is a senior at Florence High School.

Florence Police Department said he was reported missing by his parents.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Florence Police department at (256) 760-6610.