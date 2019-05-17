Decatur Police arrest man for Beltline Road break-ins

Darion Bailey (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a pair of vehicle break-ins.

Police said Darion Bailey, 28, broke into two vehicles within a week.

According to investigators, the first break-in occurred on April 22 at the IHOP in the 1400-block of Beltline Road. The second took place on May 2 at the CVS in the 800-block of Beltline Road.

Decatur Police said Bailey walked away after both break-ins, but witnesses provided a good description.

Authorities arrested Bailey on May 16, and he was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Bailey has been charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering to a vehicle. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond.

