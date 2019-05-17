× Crawfish, craft beer at 9th annual Head-N-Tails Crawfish Boil

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Head down to the Heads-N-Tails Crawfish Boil to catch a serving of seafood, craft beer, live music, and fun for kids.

The 9th Annual Heads-N-Tails Crawfish Boil is happening this Saturday, May 18th from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m at the Von Braun Center – South Hall. This event, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville and Landers McLarty Nissan Huntsville, is free to attend and family friendly.

A variety of seafood dishes will be available to purchase throughout the day including crawfish, shrimp, jambalaya, and much more.

Attendees will also have the chance to sample and purchase the latest beers from local breweries.

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble take the stage from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with soulful vibes straight from Louisana.

Kids in attendance will be able to enjoy face painting, inflatables, and an arcade.

For more information, click here.