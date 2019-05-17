Community invited to Toffee’s birthday “pawty”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The community is invited to celebrate at Toffee's Backyard Birthday "Pawty."

You may or may not remember a little puppy named Toffee.

Almost a year ago, a 7-week-old deaf puppy was successfully rescued from a 50-foot hole in south Huntsville. It took more than 30 hours of hard work to pull Toffee out, but rescue crews refused to give up on her. The rescue went viral, with people all over the country tuning in to the rescue efforts.

Toffee’s story captured the attention of hundreds after her foster family posted a call for help on a local lost pet Facebook page.

Toffee ended up finding a forever home with the Breitbach family, who helped rescue the puppy. Toffee is currently in training to be a therapy dog.

Jayne Breitbach, one of the owners, explains why it's important to adopt: "To give all pets who are not wanted a second chance at life, and give them a good home."

The family says even though Toffee is deaf and blind, "she's such a good dog," says Robert Breitbach. "She really does understand what's going on."

And now, Toffee is turning one-year-old and you are invited to help celebrate!

Toffee's Backyard Birthday "Pawty" will be Saturday, May 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mad Malts Brewing at 109 Maple Avenue. There will be live music, a food truck, and drinks from Mad Malts. It will be hosted in Mad Malts' pet-friendly backyard, so don't forget to bring your furry friends!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Keller's Cause (organization that helps Double Merles like Toffee and her sister, Nilla) and A New Leash on Life.

Before the celebration, A New Leash on Life will have hundreds of fully vetted dogs and cats looking for their families. Adoptable pets are already spayed or neutered, microchipped, and available at greatly reduced adoption fees. To attend, look for the big white tent at the University PetSmart in the Target Shopping Center, near Providence. The event is happening on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

