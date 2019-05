× Child hit by vehicle off Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A child on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle Friday evening, Huntsville police said.

The child was hit near the intersection of Seminole and Binford Avenue, just north of Governors Drive, a little after 5 p.m.

The child was injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital, but police said the child will survive.

Officers were on the scene questioning the driver.