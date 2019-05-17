Chick-Fil-A peach milkshakes coming back May 27

Posted 7:23 am, May 17, 2019, by

Photo courtesy Chick-Fil-A

Milkshake lovers, rejoice! The Chick-Fil-A peach milkshake is about to make its summer return.

The restaurant recently announced the seasonal treat will be back on May 27.

The milkshake will stick around until the end of August, but milkshake lovers can still get their fill with several flavors available year-round (while they wait for the peach milkshakes to return again).

The restaurant sells the vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and cookies n’ cream milkshakes all months of the year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.