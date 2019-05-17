× Chick-Fil-A peach milkshakes coming back May 27

Milkshake lovers, rejoice! The Chick-Fil-A peach milkshake is about to make its summer return.

The restaurant recently announced the seasonal treat will be back on May 27.

The milkshake will stick around until the end of August, but milkshake lovers can still get their fill with several flavors available year-round (while they wait for the peach milkshakes to return again).

The restaurant sells the vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and cookies n’ cream milkshakes all months of the year.