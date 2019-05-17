Bob Jones baseball looks ahead to game two of state championship series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Bob Jones baseball team leads the state in wins with 41 for the season and they're hoping to add two more as they play for the school's first state championship.

The Patriots are facing off against McGill-Toolen and the Yellow Jackets win game one 8-6 after a tough fought effort by Bob Jones.

"That's our first playoff loss, but our guys competed til the end. We're one hit away with the guys running a full count from tying the game, we had the bases loaded the inning before, and that's their best guy. You know it's a series for a reason it's not one game and I think tomorrow you know we just got to get back in the win column in game one and hopefully sweep them for a championship," said Bob Jones head coach Jared Smith.

Game two starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 and if necessary game three will follow.