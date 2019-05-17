× Arrest made in Huntsville apartment complex murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have arrested a man in a murder case where a previous suspect was let go.

Marcus Alexander McCarver, 32, is charged with capital murder for a March 20 shooting that killed Austin D’mar Rich.

The shooting happened during what police believe was a robbery at Brixworth at Bridge Street Apartments.

Police initially arrested a Georgia man and charged him with Rich’s murder, but charges were dropped after authorities determined the man had an alibi and wasn’t in the state at the time of the shooting.

McCarver was booked into the Madison County Jail at 4:30 p.m. He is being held without bond.