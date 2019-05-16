Fighter jet crashed into California Air Reserve base warehouse

Posted 6:50 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02PM, May 16, 2019

MORENO VALLEY, Ca. – Authorities confirm that a fighter jet has crashed into a warehouse at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California according to CBS LA.

Area firefighters requested a full hazardous materials response because the aircraft was reportedly loaded with ordnance.

CBS LA reports that the pilot is believed to have ejected onto the airfield before the crash.

The California Highway Patrol shut down the interstate near the area because of apparent concerns about explosions.

