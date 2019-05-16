Vigil honoring victims of violence taking place May 19 in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On Sunday, May 19, families who have lost loved ones to violence with once again gather at Big Spring Park in Huntsville for a candlelight vigil.

The 19th annual vigil for the Homicide Survivors Program will take place from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the park gazebo.

The vigil is an opportunity for survivors to honor the memory of victims of vehicular homicide or murder. Any survivor who would like to speak will have the opportunity to do so.

This year, among speakers from the police and sheriff departments and DA's office, there will also be a survivor who used her grief over the murder of her daughter to help pass a law protecting the rights of victims.

The Homicide Survivors Program is administered through the Family Services Center. It provides free individual and group counseling to survivors as they struggle through the grief of losing their loved one.