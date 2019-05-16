UAH introduces John Shulman as new men’s basketball head coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After 22 years with the UAH chargers, Lennie Acuff is leaving the men's basketball program here in Huntsville behind and he's leaving it in the hands of John Shulman.

UAH held an introductory press conference for Shulman Thursday afternoon.

We’ve got a full house for the introductory press conference of new @ChargerMBB head coach John Shulman! Hear from @coachjshulman on @whnt at 4:30 and 6! pic.twitter.com/B78gxceulc — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) May 16, 2019

Shulman comes to Huntsville from Chattanooga where he most recently coached at McCallie School but was the head coach at UTC and took the Mocs to two NCAA tournaments.

He's very familiar with the UAH program, as his son max plays for the Chargers, and Shulman wants to make it clear that Acuff has done an exceptional job with this program and he doesn't plan on changing much. He wants to continue Acuff's legacy and keep up the excellence that UAH is accustomed to.

"If you're in coaching for the right reasons it's the right reasons. We're gonna win some we're gonna lose some, but we're gonna love those kids and we're gonna challenge those kids every single day. This is his job this is his program he also knows that I'm smart enough to continue the UAH way," Shulman said.

"It makes me excited to know that he knows that Coach Acuff is a great coach and he might change a little on defense but offense we're not touching a thing," said UAH redshirt junior, JJ Kaplan. "He's a character I mean he's gonna get everybody in the room to kinda be on his side and he's gonna get a lot of people to show up because of how enthusiastic and how much he coaches from the heart."