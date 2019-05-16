The Limestone Sheriff’s Special Needs Rodeo returns for its 17th anniversary

ATHENS, Ala. – Yee-haw! The Annual Special Needs Rodeo returns on Friday, May 17th.
This special event kicks off at 10:00 a.m and the fun doesn’t stop until 1:00 p.m. at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena on Highway 99 in Athens. The rodeo is a unique opportunity to give back to the community by providing laughs, entertainment, and encouragement for some of those who need it the most.
“Three men and a grill” will be preparing food for participants and volunteers, according to the announcement.
Buses will begin arriving at the arena around 9:30.
The Special Needs Rodeo includes:
- Lasso lessons
- Petting zoo
- Hayrides
- Karaoke and disco with the rodeo queens
- Horseback rides
- Inflatables
- Face painting, and more
The event was created by Charis Williams Ritter, the rodeo queen 17 years ago.
For more information, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
34.802866 -86.971674