The Limestone Sheriff’s Special Needs Rodeo returns for its 17th anniversary

ATHENS, Ala. – Yee-haw! The Annual Special Needs Rodeo returns on Friday, May 17th.

This special event kicks off at 10:00 a.m and the fun doesn’t stop until 1:00 p.m. at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena on Highway 99 in Athens. The rodeo is a unique opportunity to give back to the community by providing laughs, entertainment, and encouragement for some of those who need it the most.

“Three men and a grill” will be preparing food for participants and volunteers, according to the announcement.

Buses will begin arriving at the arena around 9:30.

The Special Needs Rodeo includes: 

  • Lasso lessons
  • Petting zoo
  • Hayrides
  • Karaoke and disco with the rodeo queens
  • Horseback rides
  • Inflatables
  • Face painting, and more

The event was created by Charis Williams Ritter, the rodeo queen 17 years ago.

For more information, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111. 

