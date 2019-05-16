The Limestone Sheriff’s Special Needs Rodeo returns for its 17th anniversary

ATHENS, Ala. – Yee-haw! The Annual Special Needs Rodeo returns on Friday, May 17th.

This special event kicks off at 10:00 a.m and the fun doesn’t stop until 1:00 p.m. at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena on Highway 99 in Athens. The rodeo is a unique opportunity to give back to the community by providing laughs, entertainment, and encouragement for some of those who need it the most.

“Three men and a grill” will be preparing food for participants and volunteers, according to the announcement.

Buses will begin arriving at the arena around 9:30.

The Special Needs Rodeo includes:

Lasso lessons

Petting zoo

Hayrides

Karaoke and disco with the rodeo queens

Horseback rides

Inflatables

Face painting, and more

The event was created by Charis Williams Ritter, the rodeo queen 17 years ago.

For more information, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.