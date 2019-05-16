× Proposal to give governor control of state school board appointments passes Alabama Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Senate passed a bill Thursday that takes a step toward letting the governor appoint state school board members.

Senate Bill 397 passed unanimously with 30 votes in the Senate, according to state records. It now goes to the House for consideration.

If passed, Alabama voters would decide on a constitutional amendment that would replace the elected state school board with a new commission appointed by the governor. That issue would be on the ballot in March 2020.

The bill is sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement Thursday after the bill’s passage in the Senate, saying a “fundamental change” in the board’s structure is needed to help Alabama students.

“The future of our students, teachers and state depend on our action,” Ivey said.