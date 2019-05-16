North Alabama plane lands on Florida interstate

ORLANDO, Fla. – A plane from north Alabama landed on a Florida interstate during rush hour Thursday afternoon.

The plane landed on Interstate 4 near Mailand Boulevard around 5:25 p.m. local time, according to Orlando CBS affiliate WKMG.

According to WKMG the pilot radioed the tower at Orlando Executive Airport that he was out of fuel.

Fire officials said the plane did hit a car while making the emergency landing. No injuries were immediately reported.

One of the interstate’s off ramps was closed while crews worked on the scene.

FAA records indicate that the plane is registered to a man from Gurley.