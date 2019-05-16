× Man sets himself on fire at Athens Walmart

ATHENS, Ala. – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after he set himself on fire at the Athens Walmart.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said bystanders told officers a man doused himself with gasoline and ran into the store. He then came back out to the parking lot and set himself on fire, Johnson said.

An Athens city spokesperson said firefighters responded to the call at 6:41 p.m. and when they arrived at the store, they found Athens police officers putting the fire out with extinguishers they had in their patrol cars.

Athens Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Toby Carter said the man was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital’s emergency room until medical transport by helicopter was available

No other information was immediately available.