× Man gets 20 years for deadly DUI crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman and her unborn child while he was driving drunk was sentenced Thursday.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Ruth Ann Hall sentenced 59-year-old Dennis Hammond to 20 years in prison, our news partner al.com reported.

Hammond pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in February.

Authorities said Hammond was under the influence in July 2017 when he crossed over into oncoming traffic on Jordan Lane and hit a car head-on. Danetria Rice-Johnson, 29, was a passenger in the car.

Rice-Johnson was taken to a hospital for an emergency Caesarian section. She died in surgery. The baby was successfully delivered but died a few days later.

Hammond had 3 DUI convictions prior to the crash. Police said his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. Surveillance video and bar and restaurant receipts indicated he had at least nine alcoholic drinks in the hours before the crash.