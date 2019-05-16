× Food Hall announced at Town Madison development

MADISON, Ala. – Town Madison developers plan to break ground this summer on a food hall that will house 18 kitchens and two breweries.

The Breland Companies announced Thursday that it had plans to build a food hall near the Rocket City Trash Pandas Stadium that will have 18 kitchens curated by local and regional chefs, two breweries, and several stationary food trucks in an outdoor dining area.

The area will be anchored by a central bar with indoor and outdoor seating, according to the developers.

No tenants have been announced for the new area. Breland said its talking with several to make sure there’s “a unique dining line up.”

The food hall is expected to open in spring of 2020.