Florence PD looks to figure out who theft suspect is

FLORENCE, Ala. – Detectives are needing help identifying a possible theft suspect. The surveillance pictures you see show the man facing several criminal charges. The photos have been released by the Florence Police Department. They are from two locations, a Walmart and a Burger King. Detectives say the man they are focusing on used a stolen credit card at several businesses. Over a two-day span, police say the card racked up a couple of hundred dollars in fraudulent charges.

According to detectives, they are not 100-percent positive the man stole the card or not, but he is the one seen using it. If it wasn’t for the victim’s financial institution noticing the erratic spending, the charges may have continued even longer.

Florence police would like to know who this man is. If you recognize him, contact tip line operators now.

You can do so by calling (256)386-8685, sending a detailed text message to 274637, or submitting a tip on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Each tip is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward if an arrest is made.