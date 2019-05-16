Dirty drink nozzles, sewage, and improper holding temperatures in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Madison County
Sonic Drive-In
907 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35816
Score: 73
Violations:
- The health inspector found build up in the soda and tea nozzles.
- The grease disposal bin was found leaking sewage onto the ground.
- Food was found at improper cold and hot holding temperatures like chili and cheese.
All violations have since been corrected.
Texas Roadhouse
121 Jeff Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
Score: 72
Violations:
- Labels were missing on chemical bottles.
- A hand sink didn't have paper towels.
- Pork, steak and cheese were found at improper cold holding temperatures.
- Residue found inside the ice chute.
All violations have since been corrected.
________________________________________________________________________
Clean Plate Recommendation
3507 Governors Dr, Huntsville, Alabama 35805
Score: 100
There's nothing like walking into a place and feeling comfortable and welcome. That is exactly what you get at Big Spring Cafe on Governers Drive in Huntsville.
Around since 1922 -- the cafe has been in Gavin Milam's family since 1946. Gavin says it's the team of employees that makes Big Spring one of a kind -- moving swiftly from one task to the next.
Everyday burgers are hand pressed to create the thick greasy burger that they're known for. From breakfast to lunch -- they pride themselves on freshly made food -- never canned.