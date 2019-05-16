Dirty drink nozzles, sewage, and improper holding temperatures in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Sonic Drive-In

907 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35816

Score: 73

Violations:

The health inspector found build up in the soda and tea nozzles.

The grease disposal bin was found leaking sewage onto the ground.

Food was found at improper cold and hot holding temperatures like chili and cheese.

All violations have since been corrected.

Texas Roadhouse

121 Jeff Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

Score: 72

Violations:

Labels were missing on chemical bottles.

A hand sink didn't have paper towels.

Pork, steak and cheese were found at improper cold holding temperatures.

Residue found inside the ice chute.

All violations have since been corrected.

________________________________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Big Spring Cafe

3507 Governors Dr, Huntsville, Alabama 35805

Score: 100

There's nothing like walking into a place and feeling comfortable and welcome. That is exactly what you get at Big Spring Cafe on Governers Drive in Huntsville.

Around since 1922 -- the cafe has been in Gavin Milam's family since 1946. Gavin says it's the team of employees that makes Big Spring one of a kind -- moving swiftly from one task to the next.

Everyday burgers are hand pressed to create the thick greasy burger that they're known for. From breakfast to lunch -- they pride themselves on freshly made food -- never canned.