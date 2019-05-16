Florida dad whose wife died giving birth says ‘living miracle’ baby will be taken off life support

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A newborn baby who was called a ‘living miracle’ after his mother died during childbirth will be taken off life support after several complications.

People reports that Matthew Jr. was born April 29 to Lauren Accurso and her husband, Dr. Matthew Accurso. A Facebook post shared by the family’s pastor said the baby suffered a significant brain injury due to a prolonged period without oxygen during his birth.

People reports his mom died while giving birth. She was 37 and had three other children with her husband.

A GoFundMe page for the family said Matthew Jr. had been making progress. But that changed this week. His father said his family would take the baby off life support.

Matthew Sr. in the post that his son has several serious complications related to cognitive function and development. Doctors attempted to wean him off life support machines, but the results were not positive.

He continued:

“TODAY, I was faced with something no father should ever have to face. The decision to place Matthew on endless life supporting contraptions and medications or allow God to carry him where He will. So many thoughts have run through my head. “What more can I give Lord, you have my soul mate and now my son? That is all I can bear. Please shower your mercy over me. This weight is too great!”

Despite the outcome, his father said Matthew Jr. is a “living miracle.”

“Without an ounce of oxygen he made it in an ambulance, to an emergency room, through an emergency c-section and into a NICU. Matthew then defied all odds and opened his eyes, breathed on his own, pumped blood through his strong heart, moved his limbs without rigidity and even made coo noises. His body slowly began to function, and he even gripped my finger when from what we were told, that should have been impossible. Often times we consider things miracles when the miracle looks how we want it to look. What I’ve learned is that miracles are miracles whether we choose to see them or not. My miracle was having my soul mate by my side for almost 20 years and then being so blessed to give her 4 gorgeous babies.”

People reports Matthew Sr. and Lauren were high school sweethearts who got married in 2004. They have three daughters, ages 2, 5 and 8.