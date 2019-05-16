Brooks baseball wins first state championship in program history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Brooks High School baseball team won the class 4A state championship series over Sipsey Valley to earn the Lions' first state title in program history.

Brooks swept the Bears winning the finals series 2-0 after their 6-4 win in game two.

A dog-pile for the ages! @BrooksHighLions wins their first state championship in program history, beating Sipsey Valley 6-4 to bring the Class 4A title back to Killen! Despite several weather delays, Carson Villalta (@V_is_key) threw a complete game, striking out 8 in the win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DokI1B1QU8 — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) May 17, 2019

"This group wanted to be different, and they did everything that we asked and they have made history at Brooks High school something that I don't know if they appreciate right now, well I think they do but I don't think they understand the depth," said head coach Jacob Fowler.

"At the end there it was 2-2 Hayden came up there to talk to me and said what do you want to do here because we usually go over the plan and I said strike him out right here, you're gonna give me the ball and we're gonna dogpile, and that's what happened," said Brooks' junior pitcher Carson Villalta.