2 more arrests in Madison murder case brings arrest total to 5

MADISON, Ala. — Police made two additional arrests in connection to a murder investigation in Madison.

Police said Hunter Guy Ray Dubois, 20, of Athens was arrested on a first-degree burglary charge on May 9. Madison Police served Dubois with a warrant for murder on May 13 at the Madison County Jail. Both charges stem from an investigation into the death of Robert Luke Pratt at a home on Skyline Road in Madison.

A second suspect, who is a juvenile, was also arrested.

Dubois is currently being held on a $120,000 bond, $60,000.00 bond for the murder charge and $60,000.00 for first-degree burglary.

Three other people have already been charged in connection with Pratt’s death.

Madison police arrested Hunter Mitchell Moore, 18, on Tuesday. Austin Blake Holmes, 19, was arrested Thursday. They are both charged with capital murder for Pratt’s death.

Lucas Ray Kemp, 18, of Toney, was arrested in Jacksonville Beach Thursday. He’s awaiting extradition on felony warrants for murder and first-degree burglary.